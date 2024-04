Why Warren Buffett Has 68% of Berkshire Hathaway's $361 Billion Portfolio Invested in Only 4 Stocks

Many financial advisors strongly recommend investors diversify their portfolios. They subscribe to Sir John Templeton's principle, "Diversification is a safety factor that is essential because we should be humble enough to admit we can be wrong." But Warren Buffett seemingly isn't a big fan of diversification. Buffett has nearly 68% of Berkshire Hathaway's $361 billion portfolio invested in only four stocks. Why?Berkshire owns more than 905 million shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) worth over $152 billion. This one stock makes up a whopping 42% of Berkshire's portfolio. The percentage was even higher last year before Buffett (or one of his two investment managers) trimmed Berkshire's position in Apple a little in the fourth quarter of 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel