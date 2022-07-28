Why Warren Buffett Loves Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few would dispute that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1965, his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has generated a 20.1% compound annual rate of return versus a 10.3% return for the S&P 500. Barron's recently noted that Berkshire Hathaway could lose 99% of its current value and still have outperformed the broad market index over that span.Buffett has said you don't have to understand arcane investment formulas and modern portfolio theory to be successful in buying stocks. In fact, he says you're probably better off not knowing about any of that. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading