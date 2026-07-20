The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.07.2026 20:26:53
Why Warren Buffett Says It's Hard Finding Good Buys in the Market Right Now
Warren Buffett is a bargain hunter at heart. Valuations have to make sense for the billionaire investor to buy a stock, regardless of how strong its business is. It's that discipline that has enabled him to repeatedly outperform the market and generate strong returns for Berkshire Hathaway investors for decades.Buffett is no longer CEO of the company but remains a very significant part of it. And he's not able to find good buying opportunities these days. "It's tough to find values when everybody is preferring gambling."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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