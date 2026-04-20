The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.04.2026 19:15:00
Why Warren Buffett Still Isn't Seeing Bargains in the Market
The stock market has been picking up steam recently on hopes that the war in Iran may soon come to an end. However, at the end of the first quarter, the S&P 500 was down 4.6%, and many stocks were struggling. But despite the decline in the overall market at the time, Warren Buffett had indicated that he hadn't seen much of a reason to be all that bullish on stocks. Although many investors may have believed otherwise, given the recent rally and the S&P 500 hitting new records, the Oracle of Omaha has remained largely cautious with respect to the overall market. But why?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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