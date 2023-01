Why Warren Buffett Wants Apple Stock to Tumble

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett didn't have any problems beating the market last year. His beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) delivered a 3.3% gain. It wasn't jaw-dropping. However, it was still a lot better than the S&P 500's 19.4% decline.Several stocks were key in enabling Buffett to trounce the S&P 500. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) wasn't one of them. Actually, the tech giant's performance weighed heavily on Berkshire's return in 2022. You might think that Buffett would want Apple to rebound in a huge way this year. That's not the case. Here's why Buffett actually wants Apple stock to tumble.Continue reading