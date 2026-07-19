The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
19.07.2026 17:00:00
Why Warren Buffett Warns That the Market Is Headed for Trouble
During his final quarter as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in the last three months of 2025, Warren Buffett once again oversaw the net selling of holdings in the conglomerate's extensive portfolio. He stepped down from his position, with Berkshire having about $370 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term Treasuries on the balance sheet."We've never had people in a more gambling mood than now," Buffett said in a May CNBC interview. His views on the market environment are clear, supporting the case that there haven't been too many attractive opportunities to take advantage of recently.These actions and words indicate that the Oracle of Omaha is sending a warning that the market might be headed for trouble. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
|
25.06.26
|Beating the market is even harder than you think (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26