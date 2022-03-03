|
03.03.2022 21:26:00
Why Warren Buffett Would Love Camping World Holdings
Playing matchmaker for Warren Buffett is a lot like trying to find a gift for someone who has everything. Arguably the greatest investor of our time, Buffett hasn't a had a problem finding the right stocks to buy or companies to acquire. Mr. Buffett, can I interest you in some Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH)?Before getting into why the country's largest retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs) is a great fit for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, we may as well point out that Buffett's firm is already in the RV market. It bought RV manufacturer Forest River in 2005. It also owns GEICO, the insurer that has an entire department of specialists dedicated to owners of RVs, campers, motor homes, and travel trailers. I still think Camping World would look good as a partial or total Buffett investment. Let's kick those tires. Continue reading
