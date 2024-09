Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is My Top Stock Pick, Even at All-Time Highs

Shares of Warren Buffet-led conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) have absolutely demolished the market this year. Shares are up 34% year to date. This compares to the S&P 500's 16% gain and the Nasdaq Composite's 14% rise, as of this writing.Considering the company's incredible outperformance, many investors may be convinced they missed the boat. But a close look at Berkshire reveals the stock is still priced attractively, relative to the broader market.Here's why Berkshire shares are still worth buying, even as the company's market capitalization soars past $1 trillion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool