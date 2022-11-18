|
18.11.2022 13:06:00
Why Waste Management and McDonald's Stocks Are Crushing the Market
It's likely been a frustrating year for a lot of investors. Many tech stocks have been hammered, from megacaps like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon.com to work-from-home growth stock darlings like Zoom Video Communications and Peloton Interactive. Very few industries have avoided the market's whacking, with retail, real estate, and financials receiving beatdowns this year as well. Picking stocks lately hasn't been easy, to say the least.But a lesson can be learned from two stocks that are beating the market this year by a significant margin -- and both stocks are in very different industries from each other. Those two stocks are none other than the boring and decades-old Waste Management (NYSE: WM) and McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). While the S&P 500 index has fallen about 17% year to date, Waste Management stock is down just 5% and McDonald's shares are up 2% as of this writing. The two stocks are outperformers on both five- and 10-year time horizons as well. While there are many reasons for the market's bullishness for these two companies' shares, both have one thing in common: Their businesses are unlikely to be derailed or disrupted by weak macroeconomic environments or new competition.If there's anything 2022 has taught us, it's that the market's appetite for a stock can decrease quickly if a company's future becomes less certain. Consider the sharp fall of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp this year. Shares are likely down due to year-to-date earnings per share declining nearly 33% compared to the same period last year. Meta is grappling with a combination of reduced advertiser budgets amid macroeconomic uncertainty and the impact of changes to ad tracking and ad measurement in Apple's mobile operating system. Such a sharp drop in earnings has investors reassessing the company's long-term earnings growth potential and the likelihood of various scenarios playing out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
