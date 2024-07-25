|
25.07.2024 17:25:00
Why Waste Management Stock Is in the Dumps Today
Waste Management (NYSE: WM) reported second-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Investors are moving on, sending shares of WM down 6% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.Waste Management, which is rebranding itself as WM, is the nation's largest provider of collection, recycling, and disposal services for residential, industrial, and municipal customers. The company earned $1.69 per share in the second quarter on sales of $5.4 billion, falling short of Wall Street's estimates for $1.83 per share on sales of $5.43 billion.Revenue was up 5.5%, fueled by a 6.8% increase in core pricing and an uptick in the value of the company's recycled commodities available for sale. Collection and disposal volumes declined by 0.3%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
