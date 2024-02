Why Waste Management Stock Went Up on the Market's Down Day

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) went up on Tuesday, even though the market was down sharply. As of 1 p.m. ET, Waste Management stock was up 5.4%, compared with the nearly 1.4% drop for the S&P 500 -- relatively large moves for both.The reason? The company just beat analyst expectations during its most recent quarter.In the fourth quarter of 2023, Waste Management generated revenue of $5.2 billion, which was an all-time high and up nearly 6% from the prior-year period. The company generates much of its revenue from garbage collecting and recycling, which isn't necessarily high growth. But it is consistent.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel