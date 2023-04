Why Watsco Stock Rose as Much as 12% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Watsco (NYSE: WSO), a company specializing in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), rose quickly at the start of trading on April 20, gaining as much as 12% early in the day. The catalyst for the price move was the company's first-quarter-2023 earnings release, which hit the market before the open. The gain cooled as the day progressed, with the advance sitting at around 5% by 11 a.m. ET. But that really doesn't change the story here because Watsco did have a very respectable quarter.First-quarter-2023 sales came in at $1.55 billion, a 2% increase over the same quarter in 2022. That was roughly in line with analyst expectations, but it comes against a period described by management as having "the highest single-quarter growth rates in our history." It is no small feat to report higher sales, even if only modestly, against a record-breaking first quarter in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading