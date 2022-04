Why Waves Plunged on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES), one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies of the year, was getting crushed Monday after Neutrino USD (CRYPTO: USDN), the stablecoin in Waves' ecosystem, lost its peg to the dollar Monday morning.As of 9:29 p.m. ET on Monday, the cryptocurrency was down 28.4% over the past 24 hours. Continue reading