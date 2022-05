Why Wayfair, Macy's, and Nordstrom Plummeted Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W), Macy's (NYSE: M), and Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) fell hard on Wednesday, down 12.5%, 11.8%, and 9.6%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. ET.There wasn't any material news out of these retailers today. However, given Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) poor earnings report yesterday and Target's (NYSE: TGT) terrible earnings report today, investors appear to be selling any and all retail names.Even though inflation is high and there have been widespread concerns over highly valued tech stocks, the big box retailers appeared to be safe havens since the start of the year. After all, retail spending statistics from March and April were pretty good. Yesterday's retail sales report from April showed a 0.9% month-over-month increase, and March sales were revised higher. Continue reading