Why Wayfair Stock Crushed the Market on Friday

On the last trading day of the week, it was good to be a furniture and home furnishings retailer.Largely on the news that a prominent peer in the sector had a smashing second quarter, Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock rose in sympathy on Friday. The company's share price zoomed nearly 6% higher, easily beating the 0.5% rise of the bellwether S&P 500 index.The rival with the solid quarterly figures was RH (NYSE: RH), which unveiled its latest set of numbers after market hours on Thursday. The company's revenue and net income figures both topped the average analyst estimates, and management expects demand for its wares to "accelerate" through this year into next.