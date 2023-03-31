|
31.03.2023 21:32:00
Why We Need to Ban ChatGPT in Elementary Schools
An Interview with Best-Selling Author and Educational Innovator, Mindy Bingham
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT and Bard has sparked concerns about plagiarism in high school and college. However, little attention has been given to the potential harm these tools can do to the intellectual development of elementary age children.
During elementary school, children learn fundamental skills, including writing, math, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The introduction of this new technology may hinder their ability to think for themselves and stifle their creativity.
So, what is the solution? Mindy Bingham, best-selling author of the Career Choices series and awardee of the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for Innovative Approaches to Curricula by the United States Congress and The Breaking Traditions Award from the Equity Council of the national Association for Career and Technical Education, suggests keeping these tools out of the hands of our younger students.
"We don't have time to sleepwalk through this one. The genie is out of the bottle," said Bingham. "As educators and parents, I recommend caution by not jumping on this newest technology bandwagon, at least until research shows us the positives and negatives."
Bingham is in a unique place to sound the alarm. Besides being the developer of nationally-acclaimed textbooks and children's books, Bingham has also developed two proprietary online platforms including theMy10yearPlan.com, a tool that thousands of students use each year so they can plan a productive path to self-sufficiency.
"Until a child is literate, can read and comprehend what they are reading, write clearly and convincingly, and compute through basic algebra using only their own brainpower, do not introduce artificial intelligence into the elementary classroom," Bingham stated.
Problem-solving, critical, creative, and strategic thinking are essential skills required by employers in any field. Writing papers and solving complex word problems are just some examples of how students develop these skills. Yet the use of the chatbots makes this effort no longer necessary.
"Creativity is a fundamental aspect of human expression that distinguishes us from other species," Bingham reminds us. "From prehistoric cave paintings to modern-day street art, we are driven to express ourselves creatively from an early age. Abdicating this basic human drive to a machine may remove one of the most enjoyable and productive functions of our existence."
When we adapt a well-known recipe or figure out how to balance our budget, we apply strategic thinking originally practiced in the elementary classroom.
"Imagine what your life would be like if a machine does this for you, and you never get the opportunity to stretch your thinking and apply basic knowledge to common problems," Bingham cautions. "What would society be like if within one generation we don't have people with the experience to solve the problems we face."
Beware the temptation to allow young students to use a chatbot to write their first draft of a paper, justifying they then can do the work to customize it. It is the act of coming up with original ideas and then organizing their thoughts that is the cornerstone to the critical thinking prized in the workforce.
The creators of these artificial intelligence tools have a responsibility to design them in ways that allow their use to be tracked. This could be as simple as incorporating digital watermarks that are traceable to help educators identify original work from machine-generated work. This feature will ensure that students receive appropriate credit for their efforts, and educators can accurately assess their performance.
Here are six things parents can do right now:
Six things parents can do right now to ensure artificial intelligence does not impact your elementary-age children's future.
"A young mind is a precious thing, and it is vital that all necessary precautions are taken to protect it. Let us prioritize brain power over digital power and use technology only as a means to support and enhance learning, not replace it," Bingham concludes.
Six things parents can do right now:
Here is what ChatGPT said about some of these topics
How should tech companies creating chatbots be held accountable for plagiarism using their bots?
Tech companies that create chatbots should be held accountable for plagiarism using their bots by implementing policies that prevent and discourage plagiarism. Here are some ways tech companies can take responsibility for plagiarism:
By implementing these measures, tech companies can hold themselves accountable for plagiarism using their chatbots and ensure that their bots are operating ethically and responsibly.
When talking about the downside of technology with elementary age children, it's important to keep your language simple and use examples that are relatable to their everyday experiences. Here are some tips on how to approach this topic:
By following these tips, you can have an open and honest conversation with elementary age children about the downside of technology while still emphasizing its positive aspects.
