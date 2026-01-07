Ai Holdings Aktie
Why Wealthy Americans Are Betting Big on AI Stocks Despite Valuation Concerns
For three consecutive years, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has grown faster than average corporate earnings, with the index gaining 16.4% in 2025, 23.3% in 2024, and 24.2% in 2023.Based on metrics like its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and forward P/E, the S&P 500 is trading at a bit of a premium. The index's forward P/E of 22.1 tops both its five-year moving average of 21.15 and its 10-year moving average of 20.3.But the S&P 500 is far more growth- and tech-oriented than it was years past. Today, 34.4% of the index's value comes from tech stocks, and just 20 components account for roughly half of its value. Since many top S&P 500 companies have strong growth rates and high margins, it stands to reason that the S&P 500 and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in general deserve premium valuations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
