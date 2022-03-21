|
21.03.2022 20:13:08
Why Weave Communications Popped, but Okta and HubSpot Dropped
Tech stocks are moving in opposing directions Monday afternoon, with shares of online identity verifier Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) dropping 5.1% through 1 p.m. ET and cloud-based customer relationship management software provider HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) falling 6.3%. On the other hand, customer communications software maker Weave Communications (NYSE: WEAV) is heading in the opposite direction, rising 6.5%.I suspect investment bank Stifel Nicolaus can be blamed -- or thanked, as appropriate -- for each of these moves.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!