12.07.2022 18:04:22
Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy.While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation. That's why the data on Wednesday has the potential to significantly move markets one way or the other. Here's why.The high levels of inflation seen this year have become a real problem. Prices on everything from gas to food to rent have been sky-high, and this has investors worried about the state of the consumer, which can really drive the economy one way or the other.Continue reading
