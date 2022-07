Why Wednesday Was Another Rough Day for AMD and Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on recent news affecting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Even though both companies have plenty of potential in the long term, numerous short-term bearish points are affecting the stock prices. Check out the short video below to learn more.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 29, 2022. The video was published on June 29, 2022.Continue reading