Why Wegovy and Ozempic Could Be Cash Cows for Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has been experiencing some terrific growth thanks to Wegovy and Ozempic, which consumers have been feverishly using for weight loss (even though Ozempic isn't approved for that indication yet). The drugs have tremendous potential for revenue growth, and they are likely to be cornerstones for the business for many years ahead. Here's why they could become cash cows for Novo Nordisk.On average, adults lose about 15% of their weight using Wegovy. And in some cases, the weight loss can be as high as 20% or more. While Ozempic isn't approved for weight loss, it's also an injection that contains semaglutide, which is in Wegovy. The key difference is Wegovy is a higher-dose treatment option. Although they aren't interchangeable, that hasn't stopped consumers from using Ozempic for weight loss, and there has been a shortage of both treatments in the U.S.Novo Nordisk has been working on improving production so the situation should improve in the near future. And with new patients using these products, there's a big incentive for the healthcare company to continue ramping up production as those patients may be on the drugs for the long haul.Continue reading