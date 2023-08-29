|
29.08.2023 11:47:00
Why Wegovy's Sales Potential Could Be Massively Understated
Obesity is a problem that isn't going away. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 4.5 million teens and children in the U.S. had severe obesity in 2018. And with obesity being tied to many diseases, it's not hard to find reasons as to why demand for effective weight-loss treatments could go through the roof in the future.One such treatment is Wegovy, a drug made by Danish biotech company Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). It's already a blockbuster drug, generating over $1 billion in annual revenue. But it remains in its early growth stages. And as researchers study Wegovy, there could be even greater potential for it to treat a wider range of conditions, paving the way for much more revenue growth in the years ahead.If obesity can lead to cardiovascular issues, then it may come as little surprise that a weight-loss treatment such as Wegovy has been found to prevent major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes. According to a study from Novo Nordisk, it found that Wegovy reduced the risk of a heart attack or stroke by as much as 20% when compared to a placebo. The study was a large one that included 17,600 adults who were overweight.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
