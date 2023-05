Why Welltower Stock Rallied More Than 10% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) jumped 10.5% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Analyst upgrades were the primary catalyst driving shares of the healthcare REIT higher last month. Several analysts adjusted their ratings and price targets on Welltower last month. Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya raised their price target on the REIT from $72 to $80 a share, which is marginally below the current stock price. The analyst expects Welltower to deliver improving earnings throughout the year. Okusanya sees the potential for 10%+ annual funds from operation (FFO) per share growth in the 2023-2024 time frame, a healthy rate for a REIT. Citi analyst Nicholas Joseph upgraded Welltower stock from neutral to buy last month. The analyst also boosted their price target from $70 to $81 per share. He believes Welltower should benefit from a recovery in occupancy and improving pricing power while its expense pressures should fade.