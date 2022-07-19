|
19.07.2022 17:29:47
Why West Fraser Timber Stock Rocketed 24% in Early Trading Today
Shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG), a wood products company with a global footprint, rose dramatically at the open of trading on Tuesday, with the stock gaining nearly 24% at one point in the first hour of trading. By roughly 10:30 a.m. ET today, however, the advance had been trimmed to a still-notable 18% or so. The big news was an acquisition rumor.According to Reuters, West Fraser has received an unsolicited takeover offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Kronospan, a maker of wood panels and similar products. There were no details provided about a potential price. But investors are clearly excited by the prospects of a deal, given the huge price gain. The expectation is that a notable premium will be required to get a deal done.At this point, it doesn't appear that any of the related parties are talking about what could be taking place here. So this is really just a rumor at this point. As such, there is no way to handicap the potential for a deal or what form it might take. Investors are really just reacting based on emotion.Continue reading
|West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd
|92,98
|4,47%
