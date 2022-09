Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of hard disk drive and NAND flash chip producer Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 13.8% this week, eclipsing the decline of the tech market overall.All stocks, and especially technology stocks, took a big hit after Tuesday's consumer price index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. However, the downturn was compounded by management's appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology conference on Monday. In it, management gave a pretty somber update on Western Digital's near-term business outlook. At the conference on Monday, CEO David Goeckeler said the macroeconomic environment had become incrementally worse, even since the company gave a bearish outlook in its Aug. 5 earnings release and conference call.Continue reading