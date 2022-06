Why Western Digital Rose 14.4% in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 14.4% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Western Digital had already reported earnings heading into the month, but its May surge came after a prominent activist investor disclosed a $1 billion stake in the beaten-down hard disk drive and NAND flash producer.Western Digital's undemanding valuation and the involvement of a prominent activist caused the stock to surge, as investors made the idiosyncratic bet the activist's proposed plan could unlock value.