Why WeWork Stock Plunged 48% in December

Shares of WeWork (NYSE: WE) took a dive last month as fears continued to build around the company's ability to stay solvent in a potential recession.There was no major company-specific news that impacted the stock, but a report in The Wall Street Journal and the Federal Reserve's forecast that interest rates would rise into 2023 both seemed to help push shares lower.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished December down 48%. As the chart below shows, the stock fell steadily over the course of the month.Continue reading