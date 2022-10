Why WeWork Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of WeWork (NYSE: WE) jumped on Tuesday, following encouraging analyst remarks. As of 3:33 p.m. ET, the coworking company's stock price was up more than 20%. WeWork is a leader in the burgeoning flexible workspace market. Yet the company has struggled with overexpansion-related challenges and other missteps in recent years. WeWork 's shares, in turn, went on to shed more than 70% of their value after its market debut in October 2021. Yet Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch believes better times are ahead for investors. Knoblauch placed an overweight rating on WeWork's stock on Monday. He sees its share price tripling to $8.Continue reading