Why Weyerhaeuser Stock Rallied in April Despite the Market's Sell-off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) rose 8.8% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Considering that the S&P 500 tumbled 8.8% last month, that was a particularly impressive showing. A couple of factors helped drive the timberland-focused real estate investment trust's (REIT) shares higher. It acquired some more timberland and reported strong first-quarter results. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading