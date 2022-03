Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) rose 5.4% on Thursday after the home goods retailer delivered solid fourth-quarter financial results. Williams-Sonoma's revenue increased 9% year over year to $2.5 billion. The gains were broad-based. Comparable sales across the company's West Elm, Pottery Barn, and namesake Williams Sonoma brands grew by 18.3%, 16.2%, and 4.5%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.