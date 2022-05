Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Jumped More Than 10% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) were up 13.9% as of 1:07 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results. Comparable store-sales growth was strong, coming in at 9.5%. That represents an increase of 49.5% on a two-year basis. Even more important was a slight improvement in gross margin, which shows the company handling the supply chain issues and inflationary environment well. The stock is down 22% year to date but has more than doubled over the last five years. Williams-Sonoma is delivering balanced top- and bottom-line growth, which is not easy in this challenging economic environment for a retail stock. Even the company's two store brands, Pottery Barn and West Elm, reported balanced comp store-sales growth in the low double digits. Continue reading