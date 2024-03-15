|
15.03.2024 13:46:44
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Jumped This Week
Investors decided to pile into Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) stock this week. Shares jumped 20% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.4% uptick in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Intelligence. The retailer's shares are now up a robust 41% so far in 2024 and have more than doubled in the past year to easily eclipse the pandemic highs from late 2021.This week's rally was sparked by good news on the earnings front, although the chain still has work to do in its recovery plan.Williams-Sonoma announced generally positive fourth-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday. Sales shrank, as they have for several consecutive quarters as spending slowed in the home furnishings market this past year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
