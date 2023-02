Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Soared 17% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) jumped 17.4% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although it didn't report any significant news in the month, it's benefiting from renewed investor confidence in stocks that have been posting excellent performance.Williams-Sonoma posted consistent comparable-sales increases, and neither the pandemic nor inflation stopped that streak. It operates a broad, omnichannel business under several highly regarded banners: the eponymous Williams-Sonoma, known for kitchenware; the upscale Pottery Barn brand; and the midrange West Elm, among others. The premium nature of these brands provides resilience, since the company's target market has more money to spend than the average consumer in any economic atmosphere. However, the varied price points of the brand portfolio also give it a hedge, since consumers at the lower end of the economic spectrum can switch down brands. Continue reading