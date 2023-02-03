|
03.02.2023 16:45:13
Why Williams-Sonoma Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) were up 13% through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move higher came after the company announced key leadership changes that management believes put the business in a better position to deliver long-term returns for shareholders. Williams-Sonoma is riding strong momentum entering the new year. The company posted exceptional results in 2022, despite high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds. The leadership changes give investors a sneak peak as to what might be really driving the its impressive growth streak.It is a good sign for the future that Williams-Sonoma has a deep bench of talent where it can promote from within its own ranks. The company made four changes, including promoting Pottery Barn President Marta Benson to chief executive officer of Pottery Barn Brands. Continue reading
