18.02.2022 13:34:00
Why Wingstop Stock Is Up Despite An Earnings Miss
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) missed analysts' expectations for its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday. But the stock has traded as much as 3% higher since, thanks to some tasty tidbits from management.Wingstop's total revenue jumped from $63.3 million a year ago to $72.0 million, and the company flipped from a net loss of $6.4 million to a net income of $6.9 million, or $0.24 earnings per share. Both of those key performance indicators missed analysts' expectations, which were $74.3 million in revenue and $0.32 EPS. IMAGE SOURCE: WINGSTOP.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
