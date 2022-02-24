|
24.02.2022 22:07:00
Why WM Technology Stock Was Surging Today
Shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS) were up 25% as of 2:53 p.m. ET on Thursday after reporting strong growth for the fourth quarter.Revenue accelerated to 22% growth over the year-ago quarter. Excluding certain retailers in Canada that failed to provide valid license information and were removed from the Weedmaps marketplace, revenue grew 39% year over year.Demand for the Weedmaps app is looking strong right now. Monthly active users grew 57% year over year to 15.7 million. That is a faster rate than the third quarter's 37% increase. Continue reading
