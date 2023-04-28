|
28.04.2023 00:50:21
Why Wolfspeed Stock Plummeted by Nearly 20% Today
Companies associated with electric vehicles (EVs) have been popular on the exchange lately, but that wasn't the case Thursday with specialty semiconductor stock Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF). Following the release of quarterly results that were marked by disappointing guidance, investors aggressively sold out of the company. As a result, its share price cratered by almost 20% on the day.For its fiscal third quarter of 2023, Wolfspeed divulged after market hours Wednesday, the company booked revenue of slightly under $229 million. That was well above the $188 million it earned in the same quarter of fiscal 2022, and it topped the average analyst estimate of a bit over $220 million. The dynamic was similar on the bottom line, with Wolfspeed's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss deepening only slightly to $16 million, or $0.13 per share, against the year-ago deficit of $14.3 million. Prognosticators following the stock had been modeling a $0.15 per-share loss. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
