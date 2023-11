Why Wolfspeed Stock Soared More Than 25% Higher Today

Shares of semiconductor maker Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) had gained 25.6% by 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, powered by a robust earnings report.First-quarter revenue rose 4.2% year over year, landing at $197.4 million. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.53 per share, more than double the loss of $0.24 per share in the year-ago period.The analyst consensus targets had called for a net loss of $0.67 per share on sales near $207.6 million, so Wolfspeed 's results were a mixed bag from the Street's perspective.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel