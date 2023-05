Why Woodward Stock Is Flying High Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Aerospace component manufacturer Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) delivered quarterly results that easily topped analysts' expectations yesterday after the market close. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, the stock was up 13%.Woodward designs and manufacturers control systems and components for aircraft engines, industrial engines, and turbines. The company experienced some turbulence at the start of the pandemic, but its latest results show that it is well on its way to a recovery.Woodward reported second-quarter earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $718 million, well ahead of consensus estimates for earnings of $0.72 per share on $650 million in sales. Net sales were up 22% year over year.