Why Woodward Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

Strong aerospace demand and China's push away from burning oil fueled better-than-expected earnings at Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD). The stock is up 8% as of noon ET after the company easily topped quarterly expectations.Woodward is a diversified industrial manufacturer focused on power and control products for the aerospace and heavy-equipment markets. The company's fiscal second quarter saw strong demand from China for natural gas truck and bus powertrains, as well as significant interest in aerospace spare parts.The company earned $1.62 per share in the quarter on sales of $835 million, topping Wall Street's $1.32 per share in earnings on sales of $807 million consensus estimate. Net sales were up 16%, and net earnings were up 170% to $98 million.