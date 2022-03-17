|
17.03.2022 20:14:00
Why Workhorse Group Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) have been quietly jumping all week, having gained 36% in just four days. The move up continued today with shares 13.2% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. This week's jump seems to be due to investors taking notice of some large insider stock buys in the electric delivery vehicle maker in recent days. Though the sharp jump in the stock price still doesn't have shares in positive territory for the year, investors may be thinking there is good news coming soon and that the stock has bottomed for now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!