Why WW International Stock Slipped This Week

Shares of WW International (NASDAQ: WW) -- parent company of Weight Watchers -- continued to slip this week. The stock is down 19.3% as of this writing. Even with shares still up over 100% year-to-date (YTD), WW International is down 88% over the past five years and has severely underperformed the broader market.The company has struggled with revenue declines, keeping investors pessimistic about the stock. Now, a new headwind has presented itself: weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.Weight Watchers makes money-selling subscriptions for its dieting plans. For customers struggling with their weight, it offers nutrition plans, recipes, coach-led workshops, and more to help get people in a healthier state. A noble pursuit that started back in the 1960s. In 2015, the company partnered with longtime customer Oprah Winfrey, who received a sizable stake in the business and a seat on the board of directors in return for becoming a spokesperson for the brand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel