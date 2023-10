Why WW International Stock Was Bulking Up This Week

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, veteran dieting services company WW International 's (NASDAQ: WW) stock was up by more than 7% week to date as of late Thursday. It wasn't in slimming mode following share price-boosting comments from its most high-profile figure. Media star Oprah Winfrey, who has a seat on WW International 's board of directors, made those comments as a follow-up to remarks she uttered at a recent event. She characterized hotly popular weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy as an "easy way out" for dieters.In a Wall Street Journal article on the company published over the weekend, she said, "My position on the use of prescription medication was misconstrued and taken out of context." That's debatable, but at any rate, she added that such drugs are a legitimate and useful option for those looking to shed pounds. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel