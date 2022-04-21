|
21.04.2022 17:19:30
Why Xerox Stock Crashed on Thursday
Shares of printing technology leader Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) plummeted in early trading on the Nasdaq Thursday -- down a staggering 17.8% as of 10:20 a.m. ET after the company reported a gargantuan earnings miss.Heading into the first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that Xerox would earn at least a pro forma profit of $0.13 per share on $1.64 billion in sales. As it turned out, Xerox beat the sales number, delivering $1.67 billion. But instead of earning money, Xerox lost it -- $0.12 per share, pro forma. And that was the good news.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!