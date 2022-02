Why Xilinx Jumped 15% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor maker Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) are up 15.1% for the week as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big move, however, doesn't reflect a strong earnings report or an impressive competitive development. Rather, this week's advance mirrors that of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock, which is being used to finance the AMD acquisition of Xilinx that recently cleared a potential impasse.Advanced Micro Devices' intent to acquire Xilinx was first unveiled in October 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic created logistical hurdles for the planned pairing, but making matters even more complicated was the need for a regulatory sign-off from China. That clearance came a week ago today, boosting AMD shares. The merger, after all, should create one of the world's premier chipmakers with exposure to several key markets including data centers and mobile devices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading