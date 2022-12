Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Chinese electric car stocks revved higher en masse on Wednesday morning, after investors found hope in a mixed third-quarter earnings report from XPeng (NYSE: XPEV). Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that XPeng would lose $0.36 (pro forma) per American depositary share (ADS) on sales of just over $1 billion. As it turned out, XPeng lost exactly as much money as it was "supposed" to, while sales fell short at $959.2 million.Despite the disappointing news from XPeng, shares of rival Chinese automakers Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are up 15.3% and 17% as of 9:50 a.m. ET -- and XPeng itself is up 28.1%.XPeng barely met earnings expectations, and missed on sales, and its stock went up anyway -- a lot. And it's not just XPeng that went up; XPeng pulled Li Auto and Nio stocks higher along with it.Continue reading