01.12.2022 19:56:00
Why Xpeng Shares Tanked Today
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers' stocks rocketed higher yesterday, including that of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV). That came despite the company releasing its third-quarter results that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. The general trend higher among China's EV makers yesterday had more to do with the feeling that COVID-19 restrictions would be easing. Today, XPeng shares plunged more than 10% before paring those losses to a decline of 6.6% as of 1:35 p.m. EST.The impacts of those restrictions were seen again today when XPeng announced it only delivered 5,811 vehicles in November. While that drop of 63% compared to last year could be explained by COVID impacts, what was more difficult to understand today is why XPeng's competitors didn't have similar results. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
