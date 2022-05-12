Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
12.05.2022 13:25:00
Why XPO Logistics Is Splitting Up Again
After a successful business separation last year, XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) is looking to the same playbook again. The company announced in March it was planning to separate the truck brokerage business from its core LTL operations, and new details emerged on the plans in its latest earnings report.Management said it is confident that such a move can unlock value for shareholders once again, as the company still believes that the business is undervalued by the market due to its complexity and high leverage ratio. CEO Brad Jacobs made a similar observation ahead of the GXO spin-off of GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) in August 2021, which has been a clear success. At the time of the spin-off, XPO's market cap was roughly $10 billion. Today, XPO's and GXO's market caps, when combined, total $11.5 billion (a gain of 15%) while the S&P 500 is down 6% since then.Image source: XPO Logistics.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.