Why Xponential Fitness Stock Dropped This Week

Week to date, shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) were down 13% through Thursday's market close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boutique fitness franchisor updated investors on its long-term growth targets this week. By 2026, the company expects to reach $2.33 billion in systemwide sales with revenue of $405 million. This includes opening 500 new studios. The company also announced a new partnership with Gympass, a leading corporate well-being platform.The company has been enjoying tremendous momentum in recent years, but the growth suggested for the next few years was apparently not enough to please the market.