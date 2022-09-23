|
23.09.2022 23:41:53
Why XRP Ripped Higher on Friday
The value of cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) jumped 20.4% from its low late on Thursday to a peak early Friday. The token's value is flat on the day as of 3 p.m. ET, but it still up about 30% in the past week. On Thursday afternoon, Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple Labs,the creator of XRP, said on Fox Business that "the SEC has kind of lost its way ... Congress gives the SEC power. The SEC can't just take power." This comes as the SEC and Ripple both asked the court for a quick ruling on SEC charges of selling unregistered securities against the company.Investors are simply speculating that the court will rule in favor of Ripple, which could increase the price of the token. While the positive ruling is possible, I'm not sure it will drive XRP significantly higher. The token is already one of the most valuable in cryptocurrency with a $23 billion market cap, and that may not hold when speculators begin selling. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!